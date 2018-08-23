Image copyright PA Image caption Elgin is one of three Total-operated platforms affected by the dispute

Talks aimed at settling a dispute which has seen oil workers down tools on three North Sea platforms have broken down.

The talks were held after workers on the Total-operated Alwyn, Dunbar and Elgin platforms staged walkouts in a row over pay and conditions.

Members of the Unite union voted to take action over plans to increase workers' offshore working time.

Total said it must make changes for its North Sea business to be sustainable.

Talks have now broken down so we have decided to move to individual consultation in order to implement the new rota pattern Total spokesman

A Total spokesman said: "Over the past weeks Total E&P UK has been negotiating with its offshore staff about changing their rota to a three weeks on/three weeks off pattern in order to implement a single harmonised rota across all the company's assets after the merger with Maersk Oil.

"The new rota involves working seven extra days offshore each year.

"Despite offers of a 15% pay increase, strikes have gone ahead and our offer to bring in Acas for mediation has been rejected.

"Talks have now broken down so we have decided to move to individual consultation in order to implement the new rota pattern."

He added: "For Total, moving to a 3/3 rota will safeguard jobs and investment in the North Sea.

"The new rota pattern will improve operational excellence, safety and control of costs, and strengthen the positive future of Total's offshore operations in the UK."

Unite said it would be consulting its members in the coming days regarding the next steps.