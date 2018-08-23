Image copyright Getty Images

A Scottish call centre firm has announced a major expansion of its business.

Glasgow-based Kura said it had acquired the contact centre divisions of Parseq and Stellar Europe, making it the UK's largest independent outsourcer.

The acquisitions will add three new call centres in Glasgow, Sunderland and Hellaby in Yorkshire.

Kura now operates from a total of seven locations across the UK, employing more than 3,000 people, with sales of £75m.

Chief executive Brian Bannatyne said: "With these acquisitions we have significantly increased our scale and capability whilst still retaining the close relationships, flexibility and innovation that our clients need.

"We will now be focused on integrating everyone into the Kura culture."