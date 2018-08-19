Police are hunting two men who robbed a man of his car at knifepoint in South Lanarkshire.

The incident happened in Cambuslang at about 15:00 on Saturday.

Police said the 52-year-old victim was driving a white Jaguar along Flemington Road when he was flagged down by a man who was standing next to a silver Ford Focus.

The man claimed to have a puncture and asked for a lift, before pulling out a knife.

He told the victim to leave his car before taking him to a nearby field, where he ordered him to lie down.

The suspect then made off in the Jaguar, and the victim saw a second man driving off in the Ford Focus.

Once the suspects had left the scene, the victim made his way back to the main road where he came across cyclists who helped him contact police.

At about 15:30 the Jaguar was discovered burnt out in Netherhouse Road, Bargeddie.

'Terrifying ordeal'

The first suspect is described as white, with a pale complexion, in his late 20s to early 30s, 5ft 8in, of heavy build and short dark hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie.

The second suspect is described as 5ft 10in and wearing a black hoodie.

Det Con Paul Mooney, of Cambuslang CID, said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and it is absolutely vital that we trace the despicable individuals responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Flemington Road around 15:00 yesterday, particularly any motorists with dashcams, to please get in touch.

"I would also ask anyone who was in the vicinity of Netherhouse Road yesterday afternoon and may have noticed the cars described above, or two men behaving suspiciously, to come forward."