Scottish economic development body SCDI has announced the resignation of its chief executive.

Mark Bevan, who took on the post in May last year, spent his last day with the organisation on Friday.

SCDI gave no reason for Mr Bevan's departure, and his replacement has yet to be named.

In a statement, SCDI chairman Brendan Dick said: "Mark joined with a mandate to enhance SCDI's relevance and importance to civic Scotland.

"In the last 12 months he has developed the SCDI team; made fundamental changes to our systems and processes; engaged members and stakeholders in our core purpose; whilst supporting the board to review and define our strategic direction.

"On behalf of the board and SCDI team, I thank Mark for his positive contribution and wish him well for the future.

SCDI describes itself as an independent membership network representing a cross-section of the private, public and social economy sectors.