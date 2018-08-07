Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The Forth Bridge is one of 14,000 structures maintained by Network Rail in Scotland

Network Rail has announced it is creating 200 jobs across Scotland this summer.

The jobs will be based in the north east, Highlands, Perthshire, the south west and the central belt.

Network Rail said it was one of the biggest recruitment drives in its history.

Posts include administrative, logistics and planning jobs, as well as construction and project management posts and rail operative jobs.

Network Rail said that between 2019 and 2024, more than £4bn would be spent on running and maintaining the country's rail infrastructure.

It added that the new roles would help it deliver a rail network "fit for 21st century Scotland".

Nick Pascazio, Network Rail Scotland's head of human resources, said: "We're currently building the best railway Scotland has ever had and to do that we need to recruit and retain the best people.

"The railway is an exciting and fast-growing industry and Network Rail can offer you a rewarding career whether you are returning to work after a career break, a school leaver, a graduate or looking for a change of career or industry."

In Scotland, as part of the ScotRail Alliance, Network Rail maintains more than 2,800 miles of track, 359 stations and over 14,000 structures - including the Forth Bridge and Glenfinnan Viaduct.