Yotel has announced plans to open a 256-room hotel in Glasgow's city centre, creating more than 100 new jobs.

It will be the chain's second hotel in Scotland and fifth in the UK.

The new hotel, which is expected to open in November next year, will be located at the Westergate building on Argyle Street, near Glasgow's Central Station.

Its features will include a rooftop bar and a bowling alley.

Yotel chief executive Hubert Viriot said: "Glasgow is a forward-looking city that has real vibrancy and energy, bolstered by careful planning and investment initiatives.

"The city is building on its excellent infrastructure and is shaping up to be a world-class business destination.

"These were all important characteristics that helped us choose Glasgow as our next UK location and we're excited to be part of the positive momentum that is driving growth in the city."