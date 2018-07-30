Image copyright Springfield Properties Image caption Executive chairman Sandy Adam expects the firm to begin selling homes at the site in about three years' time

Housebuilder Springfield Properties has unveiled plans for a 1,900-home development in West Lothian, after securing about 400 acres of zoned land.

Springfield is working on a masterplan for the Livingston site, which has a development value of more than £400m.

It expects to submit a detailed planning application for the first phase of about 600 private and affordable homes by early 2019.

The area is zoned for homes as well as commercial units and a primary school.

The Elgin-based builder said it intended to develop the site as "a new neighbourhood within Livingston".

Executive chairman Sandy Adam said: "It is an excellent site in a location with high demand for new homes thanks to its easy access to both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

"We would expect to be able to begin selling homes around three years from now.

"We look forward to working with West Lothian Council to bring to life the vision they have for this area to provide much-needed new homes and create a new desirable locality within the established town of Livingston."