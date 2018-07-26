Alliance Trust considers savings arm sale

Image copyright PA

Finance firm Alliance Trust has told investors it is considering selling its savings division.

In its 2018 interim report, the Dundee-based company said it had received "a number of expressions of interest" in Alliance Trust Savings (ATS).

It is now "considering whether a change of ownership would be in the interests of Alliance Trust shareholders and ATS' customers and staff".

The announcement came in a statement from chairman Lord Smith of Kelvin.

He said: "Discussions with interested parties, each of whom envisage maintaining or growing ATS' presence in Dundee, are at an early stage and there can be no certainty that the board of Alliance Trust will decide to sell ATS."

Image copyright Google Image caption The company's head offices are in Dundee

Alliance Trust has undergone a major strategic change in the past two years, following a series of boardroom battles with activist shareholders.

The finance firm moved its focus to investment almost entirely in equities, getting out of fixed income bonds, and shifting its focus away from stocks with an environmental and social emphasis.

It also moved its funds from its in-house team to outsourced fund managers.