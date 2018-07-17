Scotland business

Shetland gas plant strike action postponed by one week

  • 17 July 2018
Shetland Gas Terminal

Planned strike action at Total's gas plant in Shetland next week has been postponed by one week.

The Unite union said the move is to allow more talks with the French energy company.

The planned 24-hour stoppage on Monday will now not go ahead, and an overtime ban has also been postponed.

It comes amid a row over working patterns.

