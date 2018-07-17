Shetland gas plant strike action postponed by one week
- 17 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Planned strike action at Total's gas plant in Shetland next week has been postponed by one week.
The Unite union said the move is to allow more talks with the French energy company.
The planned 24-hour stoppage on Monday will now not go ahead, and an overtime ban has also been postponed.
It comes amid a row over working patterns.