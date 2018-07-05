Image copyright Total Image caption The dispute involves three Total-operated platforms, including Elgin

North Sea oil workers are to stage a series of offshore strikes in a dispute over pay and conditions with French energy giant Total.

The Unite union said the move - which will affect three Total-operated platforms - followed a vote in favour of industrial action last month.

Workers on the Alwyn, Dunbar and Elgin platforms will walk out on five days between 23 July and 20 August.

There will also be a continuous ban on overtime from 23 July.

Total has yet to comment on the development.

'Overwhelming vote'

Unite said the dispute concerned the company's wage review and plans to increase workers' offshore working time.

Regional officer Wullie Wallace said: "The overwhelming vote in favour of strike action demonstrates the fury at Total's proposals to impose changes to the working practices and conditions on its three platforms.

"There remains a closing window of opportunity for Total to behave responsibly and engage with Unite to revise its current offer.

"However, if Total does not wish to negotiate, then they will be left in no uncertain terms of the strength of feeling of Unite members which will lead to widespread disruption of the company's operations."