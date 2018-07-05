Image copyright PA

New car registrations declined in Scotland last month at a sharper rate than the rest of the UK, according to new figures.

Registrations north of the border fell year-on-year by 7%, at 17,576. The UK as a whole saw a fall of 3.5% on the previous June.

Diesel-powered vehicles' share of the UK market slumped again, falling 28.2%.

Demand for petrol-driven cars rose 12.3%, while electric and hybrid vehicles saw a 45% rise.

The figures were provided by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Top sellers in Scotland in June

Vauxhall Corsa

Volkswagen Polo

Ford Fiesta

Renault Clio

Mini

Source: SMMT

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: "Despite a rocky first six months for the new car market, it's great to see demand for alternatively-fuelled vehicles continue to rise.

"These cars still represent only one in 20 registrations. However, they cannot yet have the impact in driving down overall emissions that conventional vehicles, including diesels, continue to deliver."