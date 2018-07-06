Image copyright Getty Images

Law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn has reported record revenues and profits on its 250th anniversary.

The company's revenues increased by 6% to £53.5m in its financial year to 30 April 2018.

Profits before partner distributions rose 10% to £22m over the same period.

The firm attributed its performance in part to investment in client services, growing international activity and strong demand across its sector and practice groups.

The legal practice, which was founded on 6 July 1768, now has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and London.

There are 78 partners, 190 other lawyers and professional advisers, and 189 support staff.

In a statement, Shepherd and Wedderburn said "all eligible colleagues" would receive a 4% bonus as a result of the record financial year.

All staff will also receive an additional day's holiday to mark the firm's 250th anniversary.

Chief executive Stephen Gibb said: "Despite uncertainty over the outcome of Brexit negotiations and global macroeconomic trends, our UK and overseas clients have continued to be active, particularly in sectors in which we have market-leading expertise such as clean energy, real estate, construction, food and drink, technology and regulation."