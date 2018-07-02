Image caption Dundee-based Rembrand Timber was bought for an undisclosed sum

Two of Scotland's largest timber processing and distribution firms have merged following a major acquisition.

The move came after private equity firm Cairngorm Capital bought Dundee-based Rembrand Timber for an undisclosed sum.

Rembrand has now been folded into Cairngorm-owned Thornbridge Sawmills, which is headquartered in Grangemouth.

Cairngorm said the move had created the biggest independent timber distribution company in Scotland and the North of England.

The Thornbridge group now has 35 branches, 28 of which are in Scotland, with revenues exceeding £100m and more than 600 employees.

Its distribution structure extends from Thurso and Skye to Northallerton in North Yorkshire.

Established in 1982, Rembrand has two manufacturing sites and 20 branches across Scotland. It also offers roofing, insulation and other building materials via subsidiary companies.

Neil McGill, head of Cairngorm Capital's Edinburgh office, said: "We have been looking for further opportunities to continue the growth of our timber business.

"The complementary geographic fit between Rembrand's and Thornbridge's branches delivers immediate distribution advantages."