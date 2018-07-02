Image copyright SWA

Spirits group Diageo has started work on a new £6.4m centre for scientific research and whisky blending in Clackmannanshire.

The firm said the centre of excellence in Menstrie would provide "world-standard facilities" for its technical teams.

It added it would act as a "hub for innovation" in spirits and environmental sustainability.

Construction is expected to be completed by autumn next year.

Diageo's existing technical centre, which is adjacent to the construction site, will continue to be used as offices and meeting rooms.

Ewan Andrew, director of Diageo international supply centre, said: "This investment will create new state-of-the-art facilities for our talented team of whisky specialists and scientists to enhance the industry-leading work they do on growing and protecting our business around the world."

The project is part of plans recently announced by Diageo to invest £150m over three years in its Scottish operations.

The investment includes upgrading its network of 12 whisky distillery visitor centres.