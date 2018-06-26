Image caption The park was popular when it first opened its doors

Scotland's first trampoline park has closed after its owner placed the business in administration.

Air Space in East Kilbride ceased trading at its unit in the Playsport complex on Tuesday.

On its website, it blamed "the competitive local leisure market" for a downturn in trading.

The park's owners, Oxygen Freejumping, purchased the venue in 2017 but said they were unable to "rejuvenate the product".

The firm has also closed a branch in Manchester.

The £2m park was the first of its kind in Scotland when it opened in the South Lanarkshire town in December 2014.

It was billed at the time as Europe's largest freestyle jumping arena.

But a raft of similar ventures followed, with the company citing this as its reason for streamlining its operations.

Image caption The firm announced the news on its website

On the company's website, a statement was posted saying: "We regret to inform customers that we have been forced to close our Manchester and Air Space Glasgow trampoline parks.

"We opened our Manchester trampoline park in June 2016, and acquired Air Space Glasgow in 2017. Despite encouraging early performance, the competitive local leisure markets caused a downturn in trading. We were unable to rejuvenate our product and as a result our trading performance has become unsustainable and we have no choice but to close and place the respective sites into administration.

"Decisions relating to the Manchester and Air Space Glasgow parks will now be taken by the administrator and we cannot comment on individual cases."

Oxygen Freejumping is under new ownership and it is believed the brand will continue.

The company said it would fully refund bookings from 26 June onwards.