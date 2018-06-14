Offshore unions consult on new pay offer
- 14 June 2018
Unions are to consult their members on whether to accept a new pay offer from the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA).
An earlier offer from the OCA was rejected by workers in March this year.
Members of the Unite, GMB and RMT unions will take part in consultative ballots next week.
The OCA previously said it was disappointed with the ballot results, but would keep working with unions in a bid to achieve a viable settlement.