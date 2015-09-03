Image copyright Expro Image caption Expro surveys and manages oil and gas wells around the world

International oil and gas services firm Expro has confirmed that dozens of jobs are under threat in the north east of Scotland.

The Reading-based company is consulting over about 50 proposed job losses in the UK, most of which are based in Aberdeen.

Expro said a continuing decline in oil exploration had resulted in major North Sea developments being put on hold.

The firm announced 60 jobs losses back in March, largely in Aberdeen.

Neil Sims, from Expro, said: "It is nearly a year since the industry experienced the initial oil price crash, and every attempt has been made to reduce the impact on our employees.

"In the initial stages we took a range of preventative cost reduction measures, and since then, we have worked with our customers, suppliers and employees to significantly reduce and manage costs.

"However we must align ourselves with the on-going market conditions and specifically, the continued decline in exploration and appraisal activity which has resulted in deferrals of major North Sea development projects.

"Very sadly, this means some further redundancies."

Expro, which surveys and manages oil and gas wells around the world, employs more than 5,000 people across 50 countries.