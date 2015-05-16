Scotland's pro-independence daily newspaper is to publish six days a week from now on.

The National, which was launched after last year's Scottish independence referendum, had previously been available from Monday to Friday.

It printed its first Saturday edition a week ago, after the general election.

The paper's editor, Richard Walker, said the response had been so good they had decided to continue with the weekend edition.

He said the management team behind The National had certain expectations when it was launched, and the paper had exceeded those.

Mr Walker, who also edits the Sunday Herald, said: "For now, The National will be printed every Saturday as long as there is a public demand for it.

"Although people also get their news from the internet and from other sources there's still a clear demand for newspapers.

"And there's a particular demand for a newspaper like the National which looks at things through a certain prism, which in our case is a support for independence which is not a view which is expressed in any other newspaper in Scotland, apart from the Sunday Herald."