Men jailed over cannabis worth almost £1m in Aberdeen
- Published
Two men have been jailed for more than three years each after drugs worth almost £1m were discovered in Aberdeen.
Steven Clark, 41, and Sean Imlach, 53, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
Police had raided a warehouse in Aberdeen's Hillview Road in February 2022.
Clark was jailed for three-and-a-half years at the High Court in Glasgow, with Imlach sentenced to three years and nine months.
Officers had discovered a number boxes filled with 56kg of the class B drug.
Prosecutor William Frain-Bell said the drugs had a potential value of more than £940,000.
'Out of his depth'
A further £70,000 in cash was discovered in a bag in a van.
Kenneth Cloggie, defending Clark, said: "He played a link in the chain of the wholesale supply in relation to this venture which was very ill-thought-out by him.
"He realised that he was very much in way above his head."
Defence counsel David Moggach, for Imlach, told the court: "This was later in life that he became involved in a crime of this nature. He was out of his depth."
Judge Lord Arthurson said the jail terms for both would have been five years but for the guilty pleas.
He told them: "You each played a significant role in a drug trafficking operation on a major scale."