Century old Garlogie dam removal to help for salmon revival
Atlantic salmon will be able to access parts of the River Dee for the first time in a century following the removal of a dam.
The demolition of the Garlogie Dam gives salmon access to 20km (12.4 miles) of spawning habitat.
The work will also restore burn and riverbank habitats which were submerged below a reservoir for over 100 years.
Sections of the dam have been preserved on either side to reflect the area's industrial heritage.
The project, delivered by the River Dee Trust and the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board, was paid for by the Scottish government's water environment fund.
Charlie Perfect, a river restoration specialists at Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), which administers the fund, said: "As Scotland's climate changes, it's more important than ever that we restore our freshwater habitats to ensure the long-term resilience of wildlife and local communities."
Removal of the five metre high dam will also allow for habitat restoration of a 3.5 hectare (8.65 acre) site further upstream.
Over the next 12 months work, including tree planting and wetland restoration, will change the area that was previously the reservoir into a haven for wildlife.
Garlogie Dam on the Dunecht Estate was built in the 1920s to bring electricity to the house and workshops.
Following the expansion of the national grid, the hydropower station was decommissioned.
The River Dee is one of the worlds most famous for salmon fishing and is one of Scotland's "Big 4 Rivers" alongside the River Spey, River Tweed and River Tay.
Dr Lorraine Hawkins, from the River Dee Trust, said: "Atlantic salmon are critically threatened throughout their range.
"For this species to have a future, many threats need to be addressed and removing man-made barriers to allow them access to natural spawning and rearing grounds is one of the most obvious actions we can take.
"We are delighted to have been able to finally bring this huge collaborative project to fruition and it is a much-needed success for salmon."