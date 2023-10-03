Two charged over alleged firearms offences in Crimond
Two men have been charged after police were called to a firearms incident in Aberdeenshire.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised on Logie Road in Crimond at about 18:00 on Sunday.
Two men, aged 21 and 38, were charged in connection with alleged firearms offences. They are expected to appear before Peterhead Sheriff Court later.
A force spokesperson said there was no wider risk to the public and officers were carrying out further inquiries.