Rapist who tried to murder woman in Aberdeen and Banff jailed for 13 years
A violent sex offender who repeatedly raped a woman and twice tried to murder her has been jailed for 13 years.
Jahmarley Michaud, 21, carried out the attacks on his victim when he was still a teenager, and went on to abuse a second woman who he threatened to kill.
The offences happened in Aberdeen and Banff.
After a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, Judge Lord Lake told Michaud he had carried out a "campaign of abusive cruelty".
He had denied a series of charges, but was convicted of seven charges, including attempted murder, rape, assault with intent to rape, assault and abusive conduct.
The offences took place between July 2019 and August last year.
Michaud's first victim was subjected to prolonged abuse when she was punched, kicked, dragged and threatened by him at addresses in Aberdeen and Banff.
He also tried to murder her on two separate occasions in 2020, firstly by pinning her down and putting a duvet over her head and smothering her, and then by placing an arm around her neck and throttling her.
Michaud subjected her to repeated sex attacks, during which the 22-year-old said she had told him "no" and to stop.
'Callous in the extreme'
Michaud had claimed that the sex was consensual and denied assaulting her, but said there had been "play fighting".
The court was shown photos of a clump of dark hair which the woman said was hers and was pulled out by Michaud as he dragged her.
He went on to subject a 34-year-old Aberdeen woman to further abuse last year, locking her in her home and threatening to kill her.
He punched the woman on the head and throttled her and issued threats while he had a pan of hot cooking oil.
Defence counsel David Moggach said Michaud continued to maintain his innocence.
Lord Lake said it seemed to him from the evidence he heard, and a background report prepared on him, that Michaud was "a very dangerous person".
He said that the actions of Michaud towards his victims were "callous in the extreme".
The judge ordered that Michaud should be subject to a further two years' supervision when he will be under licence and can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.
Michaud has also been placed on the sex offenders register.