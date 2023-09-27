Man charged with assault after death in Stonehaven
A man has been arrested and charged with assault after a man died following a disturbance in Aberdeenshire.
Police were called to a property in Broomhill Road, Stonehaven, at about 10:40 on Tuesday.
A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. He has been named as David McGuinness from Inverurie.
Police said a 50-year-old man was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Thursday.
In a statement, Mr McGuinness' family said: "David was a much loved son, partner, brother, uncle and doting father to his four young children.
"He will be sorely missed every day by all who knew him. The family are absolutely devastated by what has happened and would like privacy at this difficult time. "
Det Insp James Callander said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of David at this difficult time. "