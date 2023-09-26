Police probe after man dies following Stonehaven disturbance
Detectives have launched an investigation after a man died following a disturbance in Aberdeenshire.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at a property in Broomhill Road, Stonehaven, at about 10:40 on Tuesday.
Officers said the man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
A spokesman said a 50-year-old man had been arrested and inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances.
