Future of historic Craigellachie Bridge to be debated
Councillors are set to discuss the future of a historic footbridge over the river Spey in Moray.
The 210-year-old Craigellachie Bridge was designed by Scottish civil engineer Thomas Telford.
There has been uncertainty over who owns the 46-metre (150ft) crossing amid concerns about its condition.
Moray councillors are to debate a motion asking that local authority officials produce a report on ownership and how much it would cost to maintain.
Councillor Juli Harris lodged the motion which also asks for officers to examine a potential compulsory purchase order and the possibility of setting up a community trust to manage the structure.
Campaign group the Friends of Craigellachie Bridge has spent a decade trying to find out who owns the bridge.
Last year, it commissioned a structural inspection which identified the need for repairs.
The Craigellachie Bridge was cast in sections in Wales and transported by sea to the Moray Firth.
From there, it was taken by horse-drawn wagons to Craigellachie.
It is believed to be the oldest-surviving example of Telford's classic prefabricated lozenge-lattice arch design.
In 2015, it was among historic bridges celebrated in a set of Royal Mail stamps.