Breakdown service: Passer-by gets bride to church on time after car fails
A bride-to-be left stranded when her wedding car broke down has thanked a Good Samaritan who got her to the church on time.
Sharon Travers was heading to Cults Parish Church in Aberdeen to marry Martin Kelly when the 1976 Triumph Stag she was in broke down.
Her chauffeur managed to flag down a passing car and the driver, Alan Knowles, agreed to help the panic-stricken 53-year-old.
"I'm so grateful," she said.
Ms Travers explained how she had been picked up from Norwood Hall Hotel last Saturday by good friend Graham Robertson in his "beautiful" classic car to head to the service.
"The bridesmaids had left and he picked me up - dressed as a chauffeur, even though he isn't one," she said. "It was great. I was very happy to be with somebody I know very well.
"We were on our way, but the car just stopped."
The car had broken down about half a mile from the venue where the couple, from Newmachar, were to marry.
"The Stag had been running beautifully", said driver Mr Robertson.
"The car then started coughing and spluttering and eventually conked out.
"Sharon was becoming a little concerned to say the least, and she asked me to flag down the next car that passed, which by luck was a couple in a lovely Mercedes Coupe.
"I quickly explained the situation and they immediately agreed to help. The lady jumped into the back, and Sharon into the front, complete with a very large bouquet."
The bride-to-be said: "I ran out of the car - flowers, dress, lord knows what I looked like.
"I said 'thank you so much for stopping, are you okay taking me to the church?' and they said it was fine.
"It was now 25 past one and the wedding was at half past one. I really didn't want to be late. But we got there without any further hitches."
The moment she arrived in a different car was captured by wedding photographer Rhea McKenzie.
'Jaw was open'
She told BBC Scotland News: "I was standing outside the church with the bridesmaids and Sharon wasn't coming. I was like 'what's going on?' and then a silver Mercedes pulls up and there was Sharon in the passenger seat.
"Honestly my jaw was open. My face was a picture. I was so confused and then I was quickly like 'camera, go, get a photo of this moment!'".
Ms Travers hugged the driver and thanked him, but in the rush of the situation forgot to ask his name.
However he was tracked down through an appeal on social media.
Mr Knowles said: "I'm glad the bride managed to get to the church on time."
She said of her unexpected chauffeur: "I just really want to say thank you.
"I'm now laughing about it, but I certainly wasn't at the time. I'm so grateful. It was such a fantastic moment."