NHS Grampian launching drive to tackle racism after concerns raised
- Published
NHS Grampian is launching a new training plan aimed at tackling racism in the wake of concerns about racist behaviour and attitudes.
The health board said students had told of experiencing racism during their training which had caused them distress.
NHS Grampian said the Anti-Racism Plan was believed to be the first of its kind among Scottish health boards.
A 12-month mixed programme of mandatory and optional training will be held.
NHS Grampian said that an open letter, published in 2020, had been sent from the University of Aberdeen Black Medical Society to the university and health board, giving examples of the racism students experienced.
There has since been "ongoing engagement" with students and staff which revealed the "devastating impact" of racism on their wellbeing.
'I've faced racism many times'
Dr Sneh Banik, a consultant at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary who has helped develop the new initiative, said it was vital to challenge racist behaviour.
"I've been working in the NHS environment for more than a decade now - I've personally faced racism many times - and in the corridors when you walk we sometimes stop and talk about what was not appropriate," he said.
"We are hoping to have a better tomorrow where staff will feel psychologically safe to work in the environment and also have a sense of belonging.
"It is about acknowledging racism or bias exists within us and wider society and making a commitment to challenge it. I'm really hoping this is going to make a significant difference."
The stroke medicine consultant physician added: "I would hope that other health boards will investigate and find out where things are not right."
One area will be what is called bystander training where if someone witnesses racism they know better what to do.
Adam Coldwells, NHS Grampian deputy chief executive, explained that the open letter had "expressed in really shocking terms" the racism that students faced during their education.
"We got together with the university to explore how we could tackle this and work in partnership together to absolutely not tolerate racism," he said.
"Roll forward a few years and we're now at the stage where we have developed an anti-racism plan.
"The really key thing is to realise that racism happens, we are a reflection of society, and one of the things that all of our staff can do together to make sure we support colleagues who face racism."
A one-day Diversity Festival in October will launch the initiative.