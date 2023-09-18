Concrete fears school in Forres still unable to reopen
A Moray school is to remain shut on Tuesday amid faulty concrete fears.
Forres Academy closed its doors to more than 800 pupils last Thursday after experts raised the alert level for reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
The school was still shut on Monday as alternative teaching areas were prepared to allow a partial reopening.
It will remain closed on Tuesday but officials remain hopeful some pupils can return later this week.
The whole of the first floor of the school as well as two smaller parts of the ground floor have been affected by concerns over Raac.
The school is said to be the only one in Moray to contain the material which became widely used in the 1950s and 1960s as a cheaper alternative to traditional concrete.
It has a lifespan of about 30 years, and concerns have mounted as it emerged that water ingress than damage the metal reinforcing bars.
More than 30 schools across Scotland have been found to contain potentially dangerous concrete.