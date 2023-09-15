Concrete fears school in Forres to remain closed into next week
A Moray school is to remain shut into next week amid faulty concrete fears.
Forres Academy closed its doors to more than 800 pupils on Thursday and Friday after experts said there was a higher level of risk from reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
The high school will be shut again on Monday.
It is hoped there can be a partial reopening on Tuesday and Wednesday, but contingency plans are expected to be in place until the October holidays.
Monday will see areas of the school being repurposed to be used as classrooms.
The whole of the first floor of the school as well as two smaller parts of the ground floor involve Raac.
The school is said to be the only one in Moray to contain Raac.
Council leader Kathleen Robertson is herself a parent at the school and described the circumstances as "extremely challenging".
She added: "I appreciate the uncertainty of what is happening and what the next few weeks will look like is difficult for many of us.
"I'm reassured that further communication will come from the school next week directly to parents setting out how the next few weeks will shape up."
More than 30 schools across Scotland have been found to contain potentially dangerous concrete.