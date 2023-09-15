Two taken to hospital after serious crash on A96 near Huntly
Two people were taken to hospital - one by air ambulance - after a serious crash in Aberdeenshire.
The three-vehicle collision happened on the A96 near Huntly on Thursday evening.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We dispatched two ambulances, an air ambulance and our trauma team to the scene. We transported two patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, one via road and one was airlifted."
The road was closed for several hours.