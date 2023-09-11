Orkney to get two electric ferries for three-year trial
Orkney is to trial two electric ferries after being awarded more than £15m of funding.
The hydrofoil vessels - which have the hull above the water - are being supplied by Belfast-based Artemis Technologies for the three-year trial.
The £15.5m funding comes from the UK government's Zero Emission Vessels and Infrastructure Fund, which is aimed at decarbonising the maritime sector.
Orkney Islands Council hailed it as "tremendous" news for the community.
One will be capable of carrying 12 passengers, and will travel between Kirkwall, Shapinsay, Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre.
A larger vessel, capable of carrying 50 people and some light cargo, will be on a route between Kirkwall, Westray, Eday, Sanday and Stronsay.
They are fully electric and the charging infrastructure is set to be installed over the winter.
This is ahead of the first smaller 12m (39ft) vessel arriving in next year, with the 24m (78ft) one to be delivered in 2025.
Council leader James Stockan said it placed Orkney right at the very centre of the latest developments in the maritime industry.
"The funding announcement comes following a Herculean effort by our officers and I heartily congratulate them on their success," he said.
"This work is about looking at how we can, in the future, decarbonise our fleet.
"Securing two vessels of this smaller size is the first stage in that process, allowing us to see how electric vessels might work, with a view to potentially upscaling in the future when further funding packages are in place."
He added: "Whilst this is tremendous news, this latest development must not be confused with our drive to secure funding for replacement ferries."
In June, a ferry which grounded in Orkney in April returned to service, despite suffering a technical issue during its first sailing.
The Pentland Ferries catamaran Pentalina grounded near St Margaret's Hope on 29 April. The ferry arrived back in Orkney after dry dock repairs.
A newer Pentland Ferries catamaran, Alfred, is currently being leased by CalMac to provide extra capacity on its Arran route.
Previously Scotland has played a leading role in an international study to develop a hydrogen-powered ferry that could run on the Shapinsay route in Orkney.
The Hyseas III project produced a concept design with preliminary approval from regulators but plans for an actual vessel have not been taken forward. The world's first hydrogen-powered ferry has meanwhile started operating in Norway.