King Charles's private prayers to mark late Queen's anniversary
- Published
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have marked the first anniversary of the late Queen's death with private prayers at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral.
The Royal Couple commemorated the life and service of the former monarch who reigned for 70 years before dying peacefully at her Balmoral home on 8 September last year.
Afterwards, Charles and Camilla - who have spent the summer at their Birkhall residence in Aberdeenshire - went on a walkabout outside the church where Queen Elizabeth II worshiped.
They smiled and shared jokes with Balmoral estate staff, members of the royal household, Crathie Primary School pupils and residents from the nearby town of Ballater.
The King told a group of workers from his Birkhall household: "Thank you for coming - have a bit of a rest after all this."
King Charles also recorded a message and released a favourite photograph of Elizabeth II to mark the first anniversary.
The photograph chosen by the King shows the queen, who died aged 96, at an official portrait sitting in 1968 aged 42.
In the message, the King said he recalled the late Queen's "devoted service and all she meant to so many of us".
The Rev Kenneth Mackenzie, minister of Crathie Kirk who officiated at the private prayer event, said: "It was a simple reflective time, a time where we were able to give thanks for the life of the late Queen and recognise the poignancy of this day for that family and this community, as well as the nation and Commonwealth.
"I think that those of us that did get to see the Queen in different situations, but particularly up here, felt it today, were reminded of the loss."
Rev Kenneth Mackenzie added: "But we were also glad, just as the family were able to gather here last year, some members of the family were able to be here.
"And wherever they might be, in their own homes or wherever, I'm glad that people will have the opportunity to reflect and gives some thanks for the life of the Queen."
