Unexplained death on man in Aberdeen now not believed suspicious
The death of a man being investigated in Aberdeen is now not believed to have been suspicious.
Officers were made aware of the death of the 45-year-old in the city's Seaton Walk at about 21:00 on 28 August.
The surrounding area was sealed off as a result.
Police Scotland said his death was still being treated as unexplained, but that there were now not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will go to the Procurator Fiscal.