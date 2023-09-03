Sunak joins King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Sunday service
Rishi Sunak has joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at a Sunday service while spending the weekend on the monarch's Balmoral estate.
The prime minister and his wife Akshata Murthy were driven to Crathie Kirk separately from the Royal Family before attending the service together.
The King wore another kilt after he unveiled a new tartan at the Braemar Gathering on Saturday.
Mr Sunak will return to Parliament on Monday after summer recess.
Among the issues on the agenda will be making schools safe from crumbly concrete after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the government would "spend what it takes" on Sunday as more than 100 schools in England have been ordered to close.
The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also joined the service at Crathie Kirk.
The royals are days away from the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death and the King's accession on 8 September.
Mr Sunak's stay at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire is an annual September tradition for sitting prime ministers.
Former prime minister David Cameron once said there was not much "chillaxing" - chilling out and relaxing - at the castle, with the royals spending their time on outdoor pursuits.
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived to cheering crowds at the Braemar Gathering on Saturday before taking their seats in the Royal pavilion.
It was the first time the King had attended the event since his coronation.
Before her death, Queen Elizabeth II was a regular at the event.