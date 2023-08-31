Grandmother embezzled £1.5m from employer in Aberdeen
- Published
An Aberdeen grandmother who stole more £1.5m from her employers enjoyed expensive family holidays and bought two caravans, a court has heard.
First offender Coleen Muirhead, 55, admitted embezzling the money from a metal recycling company.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard how she channelled funds to a fake client while working as an administrative assistant.
Sentence was deferred for a background report.
Advocate depute David Dickson, prosecuting, said the crime involved a company called Panda Rosa Metals.
Muirhead began work at one of two sites it operated in Aberdeen in 2014.
Mr Dickson said scrap metal was brought to the sites by firms and individuals where it was weighed and a ticket produced which was then sent to staff who provided an advice note containing details of the material, weight and price.
Sellers then produced an invoice and on its receipt the firm would instruct the transfer of funds.
The prosecutor said: "During the course of the years following the accused beginning employment with Panda Rosa, another employee who was responsible for instructing payment of the accused's wages, became aware that Muirhead went on expensive holidays with her family, paid for a full table at a charity event, purchased alcohol for those attending the event, and bought new motor vehicles.
"The accused also told her that she had paid for her son's wedding."
Mr Dickson said a senior partner in the firm reviewed company records and noticed that funds were down.
Others thought this was due to the Covid pandemic but she was adamant something was not right.
She began looking for information on a customer named G Anderson who she had noted was a significant customer during a review of the books.
It was confirmed this was not a customer at the firm's Canal Road site, where she worked, and staff were instructed to look for paperwork in relation to an account in that name.
'Custodial sentence inevitable'
They were unable to find any recent paperwork but found some advice notes in historical files. The advice notes had a reference number identifying Muirhead as producing the documentation.
Muirhead, who was on leave at the time was phoned, and she asked if she was in trouble.
Mr Dickson said Muirhead sent a message to a work colleague in which she asked the workmate to submit her resignation on her behalf.
Three days later she sent a further message in which she stated: "Hi just to let you know I have done Panda Rosa out of a lot of money. I was G Anderson."
A check of bank details for G Anderson with Muirhead's bank details found the sort code and account numbers matched.
Muirhead's house was searched while she was abroad. Documents found related to credit cards, the purchase of car and motorcycles and ISAs for family members.
There was also cash and documentation in relation to the purchase of two static caravans.
Muirhead was later interviewed by police and admitted embezzling money from her employer.
Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin told the court: "It is acknowledged a custodial sentence is inevitable."
Judge Lord Fairley agreed to continue bail after Mr Gilmartin said Muirhead had health difficulties and had an emergency appointment.
The Crown indicated it intends to bring a proceeds of crime action.