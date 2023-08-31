Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Aberdeenshire
A 28-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Aberdeenshire.
The collision happened at Oldmeldrum Road in Newmachar at about 01:00 on Thursday.
Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said inquiries were ongoing. The road re-opened at about 15:00.
