Man jailed for sexual abuse of girl from age of two in Aberdeenshire
- Published
A man who abused a young girl from the age of two in Aberdeenshire has been jailed for four years and eight months.
Dean Burnett, 23, had earlier admitted sexually assaulting and raping the girl on various occasions between December 2016 and April last year.
Lady Haldane said Burnett, of Ellon, would have faced a seven-year jail term if not for his early guilty plea.
The judge also ordered that Burnett should be placed under supervision for a further three-year period.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that his victim eventually revealed Burnett's conduct to adults.
Defence counsel David Moggach said Burnett led a "very isolated lifestyle".
He said that when Burnett accepted that he had abused the girl he went on to state that he was "truly sorry".
He was told he would be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.