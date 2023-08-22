Asylum seekers and refugees may have to share rooms
Asylum seekers and refugees may have to share rooms in Aberdeen hotels.
A report said the number of people arriving will keep rising until all hotels which provide accommodation for those needing housing are full.
Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership said there were 503 refugees and asylum seekers locally.
It came as Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart said no refugee should be forced to share a room in a hotel against their will.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said earlier this year that those fleeing conflict and persecution to come to the UK should be "willing" to share rooms with others in a bid to increase capacity and drive down costs.
Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership said the Home Office was conducting an ongoing discussion on people sharing hotel rooms.
The Home Office said that to reduce hotel use, asylum seekers may "routinely share rooms with at least one person where appropriate".
'Vulnerable circumstances'
The Scottish government said room sharing would add risk and stress for people at an already turbulent time.
The SNP's Mr Wishart visited two hotels housing asylum seekers in his Perth and North Perthshire constituency last week and said there was insufficient space.
He said: "What was abundantly clear was that the size of the accommodation is insufficient and that other solutions would be required.
"Any increase in numbers has to take into account these people's vulnerable circumstances, with no-one forced to share against their will."
The Home Office said: "Despite the number of people arriving in the UK reaching record levels, we continue to provide accommodation for asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute to meet our legal obligation.
"To reduce hotel use, asylum seekers will routinely share rooms with at least one person where appropriate.
"This will minimise the impact on communities while we stand up alternative sites."