Rent and business rate incentive for Aberdeen's Union Street
- Published
Businesses setting up in Aberdeen's Union Street could be rent and business rate free for two years.
The new 'Our Union Street' group is trying find new tenants for the more than 40 empty properties in the city's main thoroughfare.
New occupiers taking on long-term vacant units could benefit from the support package.
It is claimed the new incentives are among the most generous in the UK.
Union Street runs through the heart of the granite city and was once its flagship retail zone.
However, like many other high streets across Scotland, shops have been closing and units are lying empty.
Businessman Bob Keiller spearheads the 'Our Union Street' group, which was set up in March in a bid to tackle vacancy rates and footfall.
"We've spent several months listening to what the city wants," he said. "And people unanimously want to see the units which line Union Street brought back to life with new occupiers.
"We want to attract and incubate a vibrant new set of businesses to bring footfall, excitement and sparkle back to the Granite Mile.
"To do this, we need to create an environment which is attractive to the best emerging entrepreneurs both locally and nationally - one which takes the risk out of the high street and allows firms time to find their feet."
'Catch the eye'
He added: "We believe the package put together here will catch the eye of business owners across the UK and we look forward with working with local landlords and property agents to create new beginnings for multiple businesses on our high street."
The new support will supplement a grant scheme being provided by Aberdeen City Council.
The 'Our Union Street' project was set up by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen City Council and Opportunity North East.
The idea to create a single body to focus on the regeneration of Union Street was raised at an emergency summit in November last year.