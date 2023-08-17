Teenager's rapist jailed for devastating Orkney crimes
A man who raped a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted two women in Orkney has been jailed.
Jacob Davies, 22, locked the girl in a public toilet before raping her.
He was convicted of a total of seven offences dating between 2018 and 2021.
At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Arthurson said: "The impact of your crimes has been utterly devastating." Davies was given a nine-year extended sentence of six years in jail and then supervision for three years.
Davies had been found guilty last month.
Lord Arthurson said: "From the background report prepared you continue to deny the charges, as is your right.
"It is plain from the gravity of the offending you were convicted of, only a substantial custodial sentence is appropriate."
Davies was put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.