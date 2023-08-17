Vehicle recovery firm fined after worker death probe
A vehicle recovery firm has been fined over health and safety breaches after an investigation into a worker's death.
Recovery operator Robert Garvock, 68, died in 2018 when a lorry tipped over onto him on the B999 Pitmedden to Potterton road in Aberdeenshire.
Kairdson Tyres, which provided vehicle recovery services to Police Scotland, was fined £9,800 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The Ellon-based firm admitted breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act.
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found a number of failings as part of the investigation Mr Garvock's death - although the death itself was not caused by the failings.
The Crown Office said a Fatal Accident Inquiry would also be held.
The court heard the incident happened during rain and high winds on 27 October 2018.
At the time of his death, Mr Garvock's relatives said he was loved by his family and well-respected by colleagues.
The senior recovery operator was retrieving a stolen lorry that had fallen on its side down an embankment.
Metal chains had been attached to the front and rear axles and Mr Garvock was operating the hydraulic controls to lift the vehicle out of the ditch.
A police officer and one of Mr Garvock's colleagues shouted a warning that the lorry was leaning over.
It suddenly tipped and the cab came down on top of Mr Garvock. He died at the scene.
The company admitted failing to ensure its employees had the information and training to carry out vehicle recovery work safely.
It also failed to ensure a risk assessment was carried out or provide a wind measuring device for the safe use of the hydraulic crane.
Kairdson Tyres no longer carry out recoveries which involve lifting operations.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) will now begin the process for a Fatal Accident Inquiry.
Debbie Carroll, who leads on health and safety investigations for the COPFS, said: "By failing to have suitable measures in place Kairdson Tyres put their employees at unacceptable risk of serious injury or death.
"This prosecution should remind employers that they have a duty to take all reasonable health and safety measures to protect their employees and that they will be held accountable for any failure to do so."