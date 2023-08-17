Man who left partner unconscious in Aberdeen attack jailed
A man who left his partner unconscious after a brutal attack in Aberdeen has been jailed.
Lee Hipson, 30, attacked Elizabeth Milne in a room at the Britannia Hotel in October last year.
He battered and choked her, before saying he was "nasty" and a "beast".
Hipson admitted assault to severe injury and the danger of life and was jailed for five years and three months at the High Court in Glasgow, reduced from seven years due to his plea.
He had previously split from the victim before they had reunited.
He was heard to say at the hotel: "I have sorted her out."
Hipson went on to make punching and pushing gestures.
The victim's injuries included her head, cheeks, eye and jaw as well as her ribs.
Lord Armstrong told him: "You have pleaded guilty to a grave assault of a woman who had formerly been your partner before rekindling the relationship."
He noted Hipson had more than 50 convictions, including two at the high court and several for violence.
The judge ordered him first to serve 114 days from a previous sentence that he had been freed early from.