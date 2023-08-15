Three taken to hospital after Orkney crash
Three people have been taken to hospital - two by helicopter - after a crash in Orkney.
The helicopter transferred two badly injured casualties to hospital in Aberdeen after the collision on the A961 about three miles south of St Margaret's Hope.
The other person was taken to Balfour Hospital by ambulance.
The crash - understood to have involved a car and motorbike - happened at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday.
The road was closed, with motorists advised to avoid the area.