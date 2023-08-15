Man jailed for two sex assaults in Aberdeen and Banff
- Published
A 32-year-old man who carried out sex attacks on two young men in the north east of Scotland has been jailed for just under four years.
Daniel Wood admitted targeting a 17-year-old and another male at addresses in Aberdeen and Banff in 2020.
Judge Lord Harrower said both crimes involved acts of serious sexual violence perpetrated by Wood.
Wood, from Aberdeen, was sentenced to 47 months in prison.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, defence counsel Jonathan Crowe said that at the time of the offending Wood was unemployed and living in homeless accommodation.
He said Wood had been drinking and on reflection considered that the level of alcohol consumed impaired his judgement.
Mr Crowe said: "He wishes to offer a full public apology to the complainers involved. He acted in a way that was completely unacceptable."
The judge said: "You pled guilty to two charges of sexual assault carried out on two different occasions in 2020 against two young men.
"Both offences were aggravated by being committed while you were on bail."
Lord Harrower said Wood would have faced a 52-month jail term for the sexual offending, but that would be reduced following his guilty pleas.
He pointed out that the pleas were made shortly before a trial and both victims had already given recorded evidence by that stage.
Wood was told that he would be placed on the sex offenders register.