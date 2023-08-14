Celtic player Alexandro Bernabei fined for drink driving
Celtic footballer Alexandro Bernabei has been fined after pleading guilty to drink driving.
Bernabei, 22, was fined £1,875 after he was found to be more than twice over the limit.
The Argentine defender was arrested and charged in August 2022 after police were called over an incident in Glasgow city centre.
Bernabei was an unused substitute as Celtic beat Aberdeen 3-1 at Pittodrie at the weekend.
The left-back signed for Celtic in June last year in a reported £3.75m transfer from Lanus in Argentina.
On 12 August, 2022, he was seen driving a friend's Mercedes A200 on Bath Street around 02:00.
The Argentinian was later found to have 48 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath when the limit is 22 micrograms.
Bernabei appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday where he admitted the drink driving charge.
The Crown accepted a not guilty plea to a separate charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Lola's nightclub on Bath Street.
Prosecutor Gail Campbell said it was captured on CCTV, which was not played to the court.
Calum Ross, defending, told the court that the incident was out of character.
The lawyer said: "He recognises that he let himself down as he had only been in the country for six weeks.
"Mr Bernabei was in the company of a fellow countryman and he foolishly agreed to his suggestion to go to these premises. The vehicle belonged to the other man.
"He was a young man from a different continent and he feels as if he has blotted his copybook when his intention was to do everything right.
"Mr Bernabei normally behaves in a model and professional way."
Sheriff Michael Hanlon disqualified Bernabei from driving for 12 months.
This may be reduced by three months if Bernabei takes part in a drink driving rehabilitation course.