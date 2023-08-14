RAF Lossiemouth fighters intercept Russian bombers north of Shetland
RAF fighters have been scrambled to intercept two Russian bombers north of Shetland.
The Typhoon jets launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray on Monday morning.
The Russian Tu-142 Bear-F and Tu-142 Bear-J aircraft were monitored in international airspace as they passed north of the UK.
Such incidents - known as quick reaction alerts - are not uncommon and involve RAF crews shadowing Russian military aircraft near UK airspace.
Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said: "RAF crews at Lossiemouth maintain a constant watch over UK airspace and are always ready to take action at a moment's notice to keep our country safe.
"Pilots launched in their Typhoon jets to intercept two Russian long-range bombers this morning, monitoring them as they passed north of the Shetland Islands, ready to counter any potential threat to UK territory."
The Typhoons have now returned to their base.