Trump legal drama 'not a distraction' for Scots business
- Published
Donald Trump's golf businesses in Scotland insist their boss' legal problems are not a distraction.
Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire will host its first major tournament later this month.
The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship will mark a milestone for the Trump empire after Turnberry was effectively ruled out of hosting the Open.
Last week the former US President pleaded not guilty to conspiring to overturn 2020's election defeat.
Mr Trump now has three indictments, 78 charges, and faces three trials for a series of allegations including conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election, hoarding classified documents and using fraudulent means to pay off an adult film actress in the heat of the 2016 race.
Despite events in the US, Sarah Malone, executive vice-president of Trump International Scotland, said Mr Trump's ongoing legal issues were not a distraction and that it was "business as usual" at the course.
'Great honour'
She said: "We have always lived with politics, prejudice, and media coverage. That is part and parcel of who we are.
"Trump is a great leader, he is also a formidable opponent.
"He has overcome seemingly impossible odds and we are confident he will do that again."
Ms Malone said it was a "great honour" to host the event.
She said: "It's a great opportunity for golf enthusiasts and celebrity spotters and locals from near and far to enjoy the site."
Ms Malone said discussions were continuing with the aim of hosting further major tournaments.
She said: "The whole impetus for this project was world-class golf. The course has matured above all expectations
"It was built to championship standards, we're in this for the long haul."
The tournament is the flagship event of the Legends Tour.
'Top-drawer'
Tournament owner and chairman Ryan Howsam said: "With this quality of location, and also whether you do like Trump or don't like Trump, there is a certain amount of publicity that comes with that.
"And I'm a bit of a believer that that level of publicity can only help this tour move to where I believe it should be.
"I think the tournament will speak for itself."
Last year, The Open's organisers the R&A reaffirmed its position that it had no plans to stage any of its championships at Trump's Turnberry Course.
The R&A said it would not return there until it was "convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself."
It added: "We do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances."
Mr Howsam said: "I can understand why the R&A might be concerned or make decisions like that because they have to operate in a slightly different way.
"But at the end of the day we're a commercial organisation doing things we feel is right for the business.
"Whether you like Trump or don't like Trump, his courses are absolutely top-drawer."
Work has also started on a second golf course nearby, despite the existing Aberdeenshire course not making a profit since it opened in 2012.