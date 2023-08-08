Five rescued from cliffs near Old Man of Hoy in Orkney
- Published
Five people have been rescued by Coastguard helicopter from cliffs near the Old Man of Hoy in Orkney.
The alarm was raised when the group did not return to the bothy where they were staying and another resident contacted police to report their concerns.
The Coastguard subsequently sent a helicopter and three rescue teams to the scene at 02:44.
The helicopter spotted the five people on the shoreside close to cliffs near the sea stack.
It airlifted them to safety, bringing them back to Moaness pier on Hoy.
The climbers were said to be safe and well after their experience.