Cyclist dies after being found collapsed by roadside near Ellon
A 63-year-old cyclist has died after being found collapsed by the roadside near Ellon in Aberdeenshire.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Udny Station at about 20:20 on Tuesday.
Police said the death was being treated as unexplained but it was not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
A spokesman appealed for witnesses or anyone with any information to get in touch.
Sgt Alexander Bowser-Riley said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"There is nothing at this time to suggest anything suspicious but we would ask anyone who saw what happened to contact us."
