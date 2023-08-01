No firm dates for opening new Aberdeen hospitals
NHS Grampian has said it cannot provide firm opening dates for two new hospitals in Aberdeen.
Baird Family Hospital and The Anchor Centre are being constructed next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
They were due to open in 2020 but the building project has been hit by delays, including a contractor going into liquidation.
In a report to a board meeting on Thursday, NHS Grampian said it was not in a position to give firm dates.
The Anchor Centre will provide services for haematology and oncology patients, while Baird Family Hospital will have maternity and breast screening services, as well as a neonatal unit.
The Covid pandemic, a work fatality on site and a contractor going into liquidation have all added to the project's overall delays.
Overall project costs are at £261m - £98m more than the original estimate.
The work has been subject to reviews, including an ongoing design review.
In the report, health board officials said the possibility of the design review identifying the need for changes to the project meant they were "not yet in a position to give firm opening dates".
The officers added: "The project team are committed to ensuring that the design review process concludes as soon as possible, future-proofing both buildings to ensure they are fit for purpose at point of opening and providing contemporary healthcare services for many years to come."
NHS Grampian has previously described the hospitals project as an exciting new development.